Encore Club members enjoy Fallbrook Scarecrow Days

FALLBROOK – Encore Club members have been touring Fallbrook and visiting the scarecrow displays all over town during October. Fallbrook offers a great opportunity to enjoy the shops and dining while also snapping "selfies" with their favorite scarecrow.

Members can send their photo to [email protected] to participate in a drawing for a prize basket filled with Fallbrook goodies.

Encore Club is a social club serving members from Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz. It was formed in 1975 to allow members to continue their friendships and activities as a group after graduating from the Newcomers Club.

Encore Club has continued to grow and flourish in an atmosphere of friendships and fun. In spite of the significant limitations imposed by COVID-19, many members have joined or rejoined, reaching 60% of last year's membership roster.

The club is grateful for this ongoing support, and for the creative energy invested in the club by the executive board and other volunteers. They continue to support each other and the community any way that they can.

Activities planned for November include "Sip & Paint" planned for Nov. 4, spending an hour on Zoom guided by an instructor while they create their art project. There will also be bingo, Nov. 12; bunco, Nov. 18; Book Club, Nov. 16, and Music Trivia, Nov. 19. These are all conducted via Zoom, with details in the club newsletter to sign up and enjoy the fun.

The next Encore Club meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. on Zoom. All members will be provided the Zoom link for the meeting which will feature a program presented by Mary Perhacs, executive director of the Fallbrook Art Center. Perhacs will explain the art history of Fallbrook, including the art center and its gift shop, The Find, as well as the Art in Public Places program. She will also share a preview of the Art of the Holiday Show, a happy shopping opportunity from Nov. 7 to Dec. 24.

Village News/Courtesy photo Linda Lovett, right, and granddaughter Breanna stop by Vince Ross Village Square to take a picture with one of the pumpkin heads.

As the holiday season approaches, there will be two continuing traditions. Member Terri Keyes is collecting suggested donations of either a $25 gift card or check payable to Armed Forces YMCA to support young military families at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Encore members enjoy showing their gratitude for the sacrifices made by these young men and women to keep the country safe.

The festive event of the season will be the Holiday Luncheon to be held Dec. 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the Pala Mesa sunroom. It is a plated luncheon, and the sunroom affords plenty of space for "social distancing." Reservations are being taken now and may sell out fast. Contact Dale Kinnamon or Ardell Teare to reserve for members and guests.

New members are welcome at any time. To join or rejoin, contact Patty Lucas, [email protected], or Sheri Drzewski, 949-751-9748.

Submitted by the Encore Club.