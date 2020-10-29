Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By IVAN PENTCHOUKOV
The Epoch Times 

Investigation prompts schools to report $6.5 billion in undisclosed foreign gifts and contracts

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/28/2020 at 5:15pm



NEW YORK – American Universities failed to report $6.5 billion in foreign gifts and contracts, an investigation by the Department of Education found.

Federal law requires schools to disclose substantial foreign gifts and contracts to the Department of Education twice a year. Many have for years failed to do so, while others severely underreported the income. The deluge of the financial disclosures poured in as the department opened investigations into 12 elite universities.

Universities reported receiving a total of more than $19.6 billion in foreign gifts and contracts from 2014 to 2020,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/29/2020 12:18