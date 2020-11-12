Here's what's happening in online theater

Theater is alive and well in San Diego County, and the good news is you can watch it in your pajamas. It’s all online.

Congratulations go to New Village Arts in Carlsbad for their $5,000 grant award from California Humanities for their new program, “A Connection Toolkit in the Age of COVID-19.”

San Diego Repertory Theatre has extended “JQA,” which stands for John Quincy Adams, until Nov. 30. Watch for my review next week.

Additionally, coming Nov. 13 at San Diego Rep when they participate in the nationwide performance by playwright Rohina Malik and her one woman show “Unveiled.”

On Nov. 19 at San Diego Rep, catch “Jews, Jazz and Justice,” written and performed by ethnographer Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi.

Watch Hershey Felder in “A Paris Love Story,” Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. Visit their website at http://SDRep.org for details.

North Coast Repertory will continue to run “Same Time Next Year” through Nov. 15.

I strongly encourage everyone to cuddle up in front of a computer to catch this delightful two hours of nostalgia. I rate this married duo of Katie MacNichol and Bruce Turk as two of the best Doris and George’s since Ellen Burstyn and Alan Alda.

Director David Ellenstein captured the 25-year annual romance through the changing times with ease. Costumes and set design were both exemplary. Rated 10 out of 10. It’s a top-notch escape from bad TV.

Up next at North Coast Repertory is “A Christmas Carol” reimagined for streaming coming Dec. 9-31.

Meanwhile at La Jolla Playhouse, starting Nov. 16, is their current show “You Are Here” with a digital journey around the world.

Up next, from Nov. 28 through Jan. 3, is Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

Mark your calendar. The Old Globe and KPBS-FM 89.5 have united to present a free radio program of Dr. Seuss’s “How The Grinch Stole Christmas!” Thursday, Nov. 26, on Thanksgiving Day at noon, again Saturday, Dec. 5, at noon and Christmas Eve Day, Dec. 24, at noon.

Just closing at Roustabouts Theatre is the one man show, “Roosevelt: Charge the Bear,” performed by Phil Johnson who co-wrote the play with writer/playwright Marni Freedman. Once again, Johnson worked his magic, comfortably embracing Teddy Roosevelt, showing his wit and stamina, while subtly displaying his insecurities. As always, Johnson hit a home run. His one-man show topped the rating with a 10.

Running Nov. 14 through Dec. 13, is the compelling story “No Way Back” told by superlative actor Jessica Johns as she stars in the personal tale about a family escaping the terror in their homeland of Iran. This play is guaranteed to be a winner. For tickets, visit http://roustabouts.org.

Diversionary Theatre is hosting free audiocasts until Nov. 26 for the “Ameri Queer” series at http://diversionary.org. In its 35th season, Diversionary celebrates the works about and for the LGBTQ community. This week’s black-box theater produces enlightening and entertaining plays. Each one has been time well spent, plus it’s near a great pie place.

Further down Interstate 5 and over the Coronado Bridge is the Lamb’s Players. Currently performing is the husband and wife singing duo Carlie O’Grady and Charles Evans Jr. on guitar with Chris O’Bryon on piano. This dynamic trio performs songs covered by Johnny Cash, The Beatles, Joni Mitchell and many others. For a donation of $20, the entire family can enjoy the show. The performance lasts about 50 minutes and runs through Nov. 15.

Next up is Lamb’s Players Concert, “The Women,” which will run until Nov. 29, and usher in their famous Christmas Concert. And they even have a cookbook available.

At the Cygnet Theatre website, Monday, Dec. 7, will present their “Home For The Holidays” online benefit. Visit http://cygnettheatre.com for details or call 619-337-1525.

San Diego Musical Theatre is promoting its “Stars Under The Stars – Rising Stars” program running Nov. 23-29. Tickets are available at http://SDMT.org.

