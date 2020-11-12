Nearly half of Californians have completed a home improvement project since the COVID-19 pandemic began

Sixty-five percent of the projects completed used paint, highlighting the importance of paint recycling awareness on America Recycles Day

LOS ANGELES – A new national PaintCare/Ipsos poll released recently showed that Americans worked on 50% more home improvement projects since the start of the pandemic than in the previous year. Forty-six percent of Californians completed one project or more and 65% of those projects including the use of paint. PaintCare, a national nonprofit organization created by paint manufacturers to operate paint stewardship programs, fielded the survey to highlight the importance of paint recycling education as the nation celebrates America Recycles Day, Sunday, Nov. 15.

Interest in home improvement projects has skyrocketed during the pandemic creating a trend many have dubbed “pandecorating.” Data indicated consumers are, at least temporarily, diverting resources away from travel and entertainment to focus on home improvement projects. The PaintCare survey supported this trend and some of the reasons behind it. Of the 52% of Americans nationwide who have completed at least one home improvement project since the pandemic began:

65% describe their projects as something they had been putting off for some time

24% were inspired by new ideas that came up when browsing online, an activity that has increased during the pandemic with 51% of Americans using social media at higher rates than usual

21% only noticed the need for certain projects after being at home in quarantine.

“America Recycles Day is the perfect time to remind do-it-yourselfers they can do their part for the environment and reduce waste by planning the right amount of paint, using it up and recycling the rest,” Jeremy Jones, West Coast program manager for PaintCare, said. “PaintCare makes it easy with online inspiration and resources for every step of the process and drop-off sites throughout the state where households and businesses can drop off unused paints, stains and varnishes for recycling.”

PaintCare currently operates in eight states and the District of Columbia where paint stewardship laws are in place. PaintCare has 797 drop-off sites throughout California where the public can take unwanted paint for recycling. Most are paint retailers – paint, hardware and home improvement stores – that volunteer to take back paint. Residents and businesses who wish to drop off paint for recycling are encouraged to call ahead to verify business hours and ensure space in on-site collection bins.

Submitted by PaintCare