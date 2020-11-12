Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Knights of Columbus collects donations for intellectual disabilities

 
Last updated 11/9/2020 at 7:49pm

two volunteers collecting donations

Village News/Courtesy photo

Mike Sangster, left, and son Tim Sangster collect donations in front of Major Market for the Knights of Columbus Intellectual Disabilities Drive. This year's effort was conducted Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25, at both Major Market and Albertson's. The Knights of Columbus Council supports the Fallbrook community in many ways, and the ID Drive supports the REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program. For more information, call Grand Knight Tim Willard at 314-952-0987.

Rendered 11/12/2020 22:01