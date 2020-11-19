Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bonsall Woman's Club to hold merry Christmas fundraiser

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/19/2020 at 4:12pm

BONSALL – Bonsall Woman's Club is holding its Christmas fundraiser, with a "Let's be Merry" theme, over a three-day period: Thursday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Suite 704 in the River Village in Bonsall. Suite 704 is located behind Daniel's Market and near the Postal Annex.

Items available will consist of the ever popular and beautifully decorated designer wreaths and lighted, 3-feet to 4-feet Christmas trees.

Attendees can also win one of the several themed gift baskets. Handcrafted jewelry wi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/19/2020 18:58