Bonsall Woman's Club to hold merry Christmas fundraiser

BONSALL – Bonsall Woman's Club is holding its Christmas fundraiser, with a "Let's be Merry" theme, over a three-day period: Thursday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Suite 704 in the River Village in Bonsall. Suite 704 is located behind Daniel's Market and near the Postal Annex.

Items available will consist of the ever popular and beautifully decorated designer wreaths and lighted, 3-feet to 4-feet Christmas trees.

Attendees can also win one of the several themed gift baskets. Handcrafted jewelry wi...