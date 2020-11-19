David Allen Phillips passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his Fallbrook, California residence.

David was predeceased by his parents, William and Helen Phillips (Nagel); his sister Marilyn; brothers William, Robert, and Donald.

David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Juliarae Phillips; his sisters, Shirley, Judy and Barbara; two sons, David and Bill; one daughter, Debbie; daughter in-law Suzie; grandchildren, Chelsea, Chad, Letty, Brean, Kory, Robert and Aundrea.

David was born on Aug. 18, 1940, in Pennsylvania. He served in the Army for four years. He was a machinist most of his adult life. He built his home and raised his three children in Fallbrook.

Graveside service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, 10 a.m., at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery, 1177 Santa Margarita Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028.