Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

David Allen Phillips

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/23/2020 at 1:10pm

David Allen Phillips

David Allen Phillips passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his Fallbrook, California residence.

David was predeceased by his parents, William and Helen Phillips (Nagel); his sister Marilyn; brothers William, Robert, and Donald.

David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Juliarae Phillips; his sisters, Shirley, Judy and Barbara; two sons, David and Bill; one daughter, Debbie; daughter in-law Suzie; grandchildren, Chelsea, Chad, Letty, Brean, Kory, Robert and Aundrea.

David was born on Aug. 18, 1940, in Pennsylvania. He served in the Army for four years. He was a machinist most of his adult life. He built his home and raised his three children in Fallbrook.

Graveside service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, 10 a.m., at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery, 1177 Santa Margarita Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/23/2020 14:42