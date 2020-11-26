Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Vallecitos approves revised learning continuity plan

 
Last updated 11/24/2020 at 3:40pm



School districts are adopting learning continuity plans to address remote learning, and the Vallecitos School District adopted its revised learning continuity plan, Nov. 10.

An initial plan was adopted Sept. 8. That plan was submitted to the San Diego County Office of Education for review and recommendations for amendments. Paul Gothold, county superintendent of schools, provided recommendations which were incorporated into the revised Vallecitos plan adopted by a 5-0 board vote.

“This is kind of a rolling document,” Michael Darnley, board president of Vallecitos School District, said...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

