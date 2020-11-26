Heaton publishes second novel

FALLBROOK – Local author P. Austin Heaton announced her new novel, "Murder At A Seance: Miss Sadie Brown & the Death of Madam Valesky," is now available for purchase. The book is a fun-filled but deadly romp that starts in 1917 Coronado at Hotel Del's Tent City. San Diego is gearing up for World War I but that doesn't stop a serial killer.

