Biden taps Obama administration veterans as national security picks

In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as former Secretary of State John Kerry, left, takes the podium to speak at a campaign stop at the South Slope Community Center in North Liberty, Iowa.

President-elect Joe Biden tapped Obama administration veterans Monday, Nov. 23, for top national security positions, signaling a shift from the Trump administration's "America First" policies that disparaged international alliances, career diplomats and other veteran government officials.

The six picks, including former Secretary of State John Kerry, mark a return to a more traditional approach to America's relations with the rest of the world and reflect Biden's campaign promises to have his Cabinet reflect the diversity of America.

In choosing foreign policy veterans, Biden appears to b...