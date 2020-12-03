Board approves plan to boost youth civic involvement

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors recently approved a framework that will boost youth civic engagement and leadership opportunities in the county. The Live Well San Diego Youth Sector is designed to amplify the voices of San Diegans under the age of 25 and to encourage young people to get involved in civic activities.

More than half a million San Diegans between the ages of 15 and 24 call the county home.

The Live Well San Diego Youth Sector will provide leadership and training ​opportunities, encourage participation on boards and commissions​ and match young people with mentors who work in the county government, or are community leaders.

The county will also hire two part-time youth advisers who will work with county staff in the Live Well San Diego Support Team to inform the strategy and development of the Youth Sector.

Marabella de la Rea, 16, got involved in the Live Well San Diego Youth Sector during one of more than three dozen county-hosted listening sessions that were part of the planning process for the initiative. She became interested in participating because the initiative provides young people with opportunities to grow and learn from each other.

"The Live Well San Diego Youth Sector is an extremely important addition to our society as it allows youth to gain opportunities that they didn't have before," de la Rea said. "I'm motivated to advocate for youth voices and the Live Well San Diego Youth Sector because I believe that stronger communities begin with young people and their perspectives."

Now that the framework for the Live Well San Diego Youth Sector has been approved, the next step is a youth-led session. It will take place during the "Let's Hear From You(th)!" presentation at the virtual Live Well Advance, Thursday, Dec. 3, at 3:30 p.m.