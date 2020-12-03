Boys & Girls Clubs of North County show thanks this holiday season

Brandon Clark enjoys his turkey with mac and cheese Thanksgiving meal at the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, Nov. 20.

FALLBROOK – With all the uncertainty 2020 has brought, Boys & Girls Clubs of North County is still finding time to give thanks this holiday season.

On Friday, Nov. 20, the club celebrated Thanksgiving with their members by delivering delicious Major Market meals to each of their 10 sites in Fallbrook and Camp Pendleton. The meals included turkey and all the trimmings: mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, stuffing, cranberry sauce, rolls and pie.

"We know how difficult this year has been for everyone, including our youth," said Allison Barclay, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. "This year's Thanksgiving feast was about more than just food; it was a small way of showing our members how grateful we are for each of them."

Like many businesses, the effects of the pandemic had a profound effect on the services the club traditionally offers to the community.

Village News/Courtesy photo B&GC staff member Rhea Winegar serves stuffing to club member Fernando Ortiz during their holiday meal.

This fall, the club introduced their new Learning Support & Enrichment program to address the San Diego County's COVID-19 restrictions and the changes to the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's class schedules.

The program has made it possible for the club to serve nearly 350 youth with their new extended hours of Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"While this year hasn't gone according to plan, our club is incredibly grateful for the support of our wonderful community partners that make it possible for us to continue serving this special community."

For more information on the programs and services that the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County offers, visit www.bgcnorthcounty.org or call 760-728-5871.

Submitted by Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.