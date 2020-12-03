Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Debra Turney publishes original work

 
Last updated 12/2/2020



OXFORD, Ohio – Fallbrook resident Debra Turney from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly has published an original article titled “Gifts from the Canyons” in San Diego Canyonlands, an online, nature journal of the San Diego Canyonlands, which helps promote, protect and restore the natural habitats in San Diego County’s canyons and creeks.

In the article, Turney shared the rewards of exploring San Diego’s creeks and canyons during quarantine.

Turney is a student of Miami University, earning her master’s degree through Project Dragonfly’s Advanced Inquiry Program. As a student in the AIP, Turney is taking courses on the web from Miami University while also conducting projects that are making a difference in the Fallbrook area.

Turney is a retired educator.

The AIP master’s degree is a web-based program with experiential learning and community engagement opportunities at affiliated AIP Master Institutions in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Jacksonville, New York, San Diego, Seattle and St. Louis.

Submitted by Miami University.

 

