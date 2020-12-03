Giving thanks, giving back: Palomar distributes 500 turkeys

Palomar College Foundation, Faculty and Classified Employees Union and the regional labor council are ready to distribute 500 Thanksgiving turkeys and other food in a contactless, drive-thru event, Nov. 21.

SAN MARCOS – Thanksgiving was a little brighter in hundreds of local households, courtesy of the Palomar Faculty Federation, Council of Classified Employees and Palomar College Foundation, which teamed up with the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council to distribute 500 turkeys.

Alongside the food distribution, several of Palomar's student support programs collaborated to distribute academic supplies to students. These include 500 supply bundles purchased by the Associated Student Government, as well as free diapers for students who preordered them.

The food distribution took place...