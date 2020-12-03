Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor 

Create delicious dishes with leftover ham

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2020 at 4:22pm

pea soup

Village News/Courtesy photo

Adding chunks of ham to pea soup makes it a hearty meal.

The only problem having leftover ham after your holiday dinner is deciding which of several ways to use it for another delicious meal. My favorite use for bits of ham is on pizza, with pineapple of course.

When I was growing up, my mother made ham and potato casserole to stretch the leftovers, layering slices of potato with small pieces of ham and a flour-based sauce and baking it in the oven. It was a lot of work for her, but we all loved eating it.

For breakfast, choices for using up that leftover ham include mixing it into an omelet, quiche, frittata or breakfast burrito. Ham and cheese...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/03/2020 20:06