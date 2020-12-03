Create delicious dishes with leftover ham

The only problem having leftover ham after your holiday dinner is deciding which of several ways to use it for another delicious meal. My favorite use for bits of ham is on pizza, with pineapple of course.

When I was growing up, my mother made ham and potato casserole to stretch the leftovers, layering slices of potato with small pieces of ham and a flour-based sauce and baking it in the oven. It was a lot of work for her, but we all loved eating it.

For breakfast, choices for using up that leftover ham include mixing it into an omelet, quiche, frittata or breakfast burrito. Ham and cheese...