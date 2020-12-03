Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warner Bros. to release all its 2021 films in theaters and on HBO Max

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/3/2020 at 4:27pm

Gal Gadot stars in 'Wonder Woman 1984.' Valley News/Warner Bros.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Weeks after announcing its upcoming superhero sequel ``Wonder Woman 1984'' will be jointly released theatrically and on the HBO Max streaming service, Warner Bros. announced Thursday, Dec. 3 it plans to do the same with all of its planned 2021 film releases.

``We're living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,'' Ann Sarnoff, CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in a statement. ``No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/03/2020 20:12