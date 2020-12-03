Warner Bros. to release all its 2021 films in theaters and on HBO Max
Last updated 12/3/2020 at 4:27pm
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Weeks after announcing its upcoming superhero sequel ``Wonder Woman 1984'' will be jointly released theatrically and on the HBO Max streaming service, Warner Bros. announced Thursday, Dec. 3 it plans to do the same with all of its planned 2021 film releases.
``We're living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,'' Ann Sarnoff, CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in a statement. ``No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblo...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)