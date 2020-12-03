Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Vertical Threat wins Steel Valley Sprint Stakes

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2020 at 7:43pm

Vertical Threat and team

Village News/Dustin Livesay, Conrad Photography photo

The team behind Vertical Threat celebrates his win in the Steel Valley Sprint Stakes, Nov. 23.

Vertical Threat had a timed workout at the San Luis Rey Training Center Nov. 14. The 3-year-old colt raced at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Youngstown, Ohio, Nov. 23, and won the Steel Valley Sprint Stakes.

"It was pretty impressive. I was pretty happy," said trainer Richard Baltas.

The victory gave Vertical Threat three wins in five career races. The July 25 Smiling Tiger Stakes at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club was a six-furlong race for 3-year-olds, and Vertical Threat, along with jockey Heriberto Figueroa, won that by a 5 1/4-length margin for his first stakes victory.

The next race for...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/03/2020 20:07