Vertical Threat wins Steel Valley Sprint Stakes

The team behind Vertical Threat celebrates his win in the Steel Valley Sprint Stakes, Nov. 23.

Vertical Threat had a timed workout at the San Luis Rey Training Center Nov. 14. The 3-year-old colt raced at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Youngstown, Ohio, Nov. 23, and won the Steel Valley Sprint Stakes.

"It was pretty impressive. I was pretty happy," said trainer Richard Baltas.

The victory gave Vertical Threat three wins in five career races. The July 25 Smiling Tiger Stakes at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club was a six-furlong race for 3-year-olds, and Vertical Threat, along with jockey Heriberto Figueroa, won that by a 5 1/4-length margin for his first stakes victory.

The next race for...