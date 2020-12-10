James (Jimmy, Jim, Jimi C) Breese Carson passed away of natural causes on Oct. 31 at the age of 61 at his home in Fallbrook.

He was born and raised in San Clemente, attended Our Lady of Fatima school starting in its inaugural year, and San Clemente High School.

Jim was a big sports fan. He played little league baseball in San Clemente,'69 to '72 and loved sports of all kinds, including surfing, baseball, football, and horseracing. He was a regular surfer at Riviera and Lost Winds Beach in San Clemente in the early years, to Trestles and Blacks Beach La Jolla in his later years.

Photography became a passion, taking him to surf contests, volleyball tournaments, and travel. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and easy laugh. He was known to quip with a big smile "I'm the funniest guy I know!"

He was a carpenter during the Orange County building boom from the late 70's into the 80's. Some of his most rewarding and final years of work were spent with his great Tool Rental crew at Home Depot in San Marcos. He so enjoyed his customers.

Jim was truly a people person and loved a challenging project. Whatever he built, he built it right, and built it to last, whether it was a store display or a new home. He was a numbers guy and went beyond "measure twice and cut once." Jim was so loved.

He was preceded in death by his father Richard Carson, mother Rosemary Carson Kelly, and stepfather Bill Kelly. He is survived by his son, Jason Postal; brother Rick Carson, sister Sherry Carson Walborn, and several nieces and nephews.

He will be buried at Ascension Cemetery, Lake Forest, California, Dec. 12.