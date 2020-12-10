Biden picks Xavier Becerra to lead HHS, coronavirus response
Last updated 12/9/2020 at 6:03pm
Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Michael Balsamo and Jonathan Lemire
The Associated Press
President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration's coronavirus response.
Separately, Biden picked a Harvard infectious disease expert, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And he announced a new advisory role for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.
If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra, w...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)