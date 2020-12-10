San Diego County tax collector office accepting tax penalty cancellation requests

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Monday, Dec. 14 his office is accepting penalty cancellation requests for homeowners and small business owners who were impacted by COVID-19 and missed the Dec. 10 property tax deadline.

Property taxes unpaid after Dec. 10 incurred a 10% penalty. To qualify for penalty cancellation, the property must either be residential and

occupied by the homeowner or owned and operated by a taxpayer that qualifies as a small business.

``COVID-19 has affected many in San Diego -- especially our small businesses, so...