Free Pizza Hut pizza offered as prize for fundraiser

Pizza Hut wants to support the Magdaleno family who lost their daughter, Susy, Nov. 21.

Pizza Hut is having a raffle to raise money. Tickets are only $1 and the prize is free Pizza Hut pizza for one year. The winner will be announced on Dec. 24.

Pizza Hut will give a large three-topping pizza per week to the winner for a whole year.

You can go to Pizza Hut in Fallbrook or call 760-728-5864 to buy tickets. We will collect donations of $10 or more at your home.

Any business or residents who would like to donate prizes for second or third place winners can contact me (760) 415-4866 or email fu...