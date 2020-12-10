Free Pizza Hut pizza offered as prize for fundraiser
Pizza Hut wants to support the Magdaleno family who lost their daughter, Susy, Nov. 21.
Pizza Hut is having a raffle to raise money. Tickets are only $1 and the prize is free Pizza Hut pizza for one year. The winner will be announced on Dec. 24.
Pizza Hut will give a large three-topping pizza per week to the winner for a whole year.
You can go to Pizza Hut in Fallbrook or call 760-728-5864 to buy tickets. We will collect donations of $10 or more at your home.
Any business or residents who would like to donate prizes for second or third place winners can contact me (760) 415-4866 or email fu...
