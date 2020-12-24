Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Democratic club supports the food pantry

 
Last updated 12/23/2020 at 10:29am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club has donated $500 to the Fallbrook Food Pantry. The need for food pantry services is critical during this time when so many in the community are food insecure. The Fallbrook Democratic Club recognizes this need and hopes other organizations will continue the effort to help others.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Democratic Club.

