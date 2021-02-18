Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Palomar Health Opens COVID-19 Resource Clinic in North County

 
Last updated 2/17/2021 at 12:52pm



SAN MARCOS – Palomar Health has unveiled the region’s first COVID-19 Resource Clinic that offers vaccines, testing and monoclonal antibody therapy in one location. These services are open to the public and available by appointment only by going to Palomar Health’s website. Antibody therapy is offered by physician referral only.

“What we have here is what our nation needs – the triple threat against the virus: The identification through testing, the vaccination for those who haven’t contracted it and the monoclonal antibody treatment for those who test positive for it,” said Pa...



