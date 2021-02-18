SBA reaches $200B milestone in Economic Injury Disaster Loan program to small businesses and nonprofits

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration reached a milestone Friday, Feb. 12, in the success of the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which has provided U.S. small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses $200 billion in emergency funding.

“Following the enactment of COVID-19 emergency legislation, the SBA has now provided more than 3.7 million small businesses employing more than 20 million people with $200 billion through the unprecedented COVID-19 EIDL loan program,” acting administrator Tami Perriello said. “SBA remains committed to helping s...