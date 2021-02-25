Kicking it with the the coronavirus vaccine

I had my first injection of the Moderna vaccine, Jan. 22. Naturally, I was anxious wondering what the side effects might be. As it turns out with most worrying – I had fewer complications than I did after my flu shot last spring.

The vaccination cycle is still in phase 1A. Therefore, when I finally found an open appointment, I grabbed it. Most locations were booked solid. Out of hundreds of possibilities, there was only this one option at the SuperStation in Chula Vista.

If you are not computer savvy, I don’t know how you can get an appointment. It took patience and continued revisits t...