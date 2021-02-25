Planning group supports additional Campus Park homes

Seeks off-site park funding, larger lots

Passerelle LLC, which owns the land where the Campus Park development is planned, will be undergoing the process to convert some land designated as office professional into residential lots. The Fallbrook Community Planning Group provided guidance to Chris Brown, representative of Passerelle, during the Feb. 15 planning group meeting.

Because Brown sought guidance and the final project is still to be developed, the planning group did not take a vote on the Passerelle plans but rather provided the individual members’ desires to Brown.

The planning group was supportive of converting the off...