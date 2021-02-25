Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Planning group supports additional Campus Park homes

Seeks off-site park funding, larger lots

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/24/2021 at 4:34pm



Passerelle LLC, which owns the land where the Campus Park development is planned, will be undergoing the process to convert some land designated as office professional into residential lots. The Fallbrook Community Planning Group provided guidance to Chris Brown, representative of Passerelle, during the Feb. 15 planning group meeting.

Because Brown sought guidance and the final project is still to be developed, the planning group did not take a vote on the Passerelle plans but rather provided the individual members’ desires to Brown.

The planning group was supportive of converting the off...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 02/25/2021 10:45