Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Diane A. Rhodes
Special to Village News 

Sharing the love for REINS

 
Last updated 3/1/2021 at 3pm

Joel Rosas with horse

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Rider Joel Rosas, 15, shares a moment with a horse at the REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program facility after a ride in Fallbrook.

During February, the month of love, REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program asked its student families and volunteers to "Share the Love" of REINS with everyone they know, by creating a personal fundraising page and sharing their story of how REINS has impacted them. Each page was personalized with a photo and a fundraising goal.

REINS (Riding Emphasizing Individual Needs and Strengths) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to support the physical, mental and emotional health of disabled children and adults with therapeutic equine-assisted activities. All lessons are subsidized through...



