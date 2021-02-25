Sharing the love for REINS
Last updated 3/1/2021 at 3pm
During February, the month of love, REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program asked its student families and volunteers to "Share the Love" of REINS with everyone they know, by creating a personal fundraising page and sharing their story of how REINS has impacted them. Each page was personalized with a photo and a fundraising goal.
REINS (Riding Emphasizing Individual Needs and Strengths) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to support the physical, mental and emotional health of disabled children and adults with therapeutic equine-assisted activities. All lessons are subsidized through...
