Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Julie Reeder
Publisher 

Censored doctors, as it turns out, were right

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/1/2021 at 10:39am



We are hearing stories locally about people going to the hospital with COVID-19 and being told to return home with no treatment. If they get worse, they return to the hospital for treatment. This is opposite of what many frontline doctors, after treating thousands of patients, are telling us is the best way to treat COVID-19 patients.

A doctor friend of mine recently sent me an interview of another doctor in New York, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko. Zelenko has boasted a near 100% success rate treating 3,000 COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), azithromycin and zinc sulfate for five days....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/01/2021 14:20