Censored doctors, as it turns out, were right
Last updated 3/1/2021 at 10:39am
We are hearing stories locally about people going to the hospital with COVID-19 and being told to return home with no treatment. If they get worse, they return to the hospital for treatment. This is opposite of what many frontline doctors, after treating thousands of patients, are telling us is the best way to treat COVID-19 patients.
A doctor friend of mine recently sent me an interview of another doctor in New York, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko. Zelenko has boasted a near 100% success rate treating 3,000 COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), azithromycin and zinc sulfate for five days....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)