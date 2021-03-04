Fallbrook VFW hosts the "Share a Pair" hygiene drive for veterans

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 will be hosting a “Share-A-Pair” drive for homeless veterans. The drive will take place Saturdays and Sundays, March 6-7 and March 20-21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are asking for new pairs of socks, underwear and hygiene gear to be dropped off at 1175 Old Stage Road in Fallbrook.

For more information, call the information line at 760-728-8784 or visit the Fallbrook VFW’s website at https://fallbrookvfw.org /.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924.