Village News

North County Veterans Stand Down takes place April 15-18

 
Last updated 3/10/2021 at 12:42pm



VISTA – North County Veterans Stand Down is an annual four-day event that enables homeless veterans from across San Diego County to receive much-needed services in a safe, friendly, drug-free and secure environment.

It is held at Green Oak Ranch in Vista every year. The next stand down event will be held Thursday, April 15 through Sunday, April 18 at 1237 Green Oak Ranch, Vista, CA 92081.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.ncstanddown.org/ or call 866-535-2038.

Submitted by the Fallbrook VFW.

