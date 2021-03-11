Re: 'Censored doctors, as it turns out, were right' [Village News, Letter, 2/25/21]

We applaud the honesty of the editorials by Julie Reeder. The editorial on Feb. 27 regarding ensored Doctors is very significant and is relevant to the experiences of both me and my wife.

In December, preparing for a trip East, I started to research COVID-19 prophylaxis and came across the success many doctors were having with Ivermectin. A local physician researched Ivermectin for us and agreed to prescribe it (cost = $1.65) for my wife and me in case we came down with COVID-19 on our trip.

One day after our return, Jan. 12, my wife started to have flu-like symptoms, and was soon test...