Bottom Shelf books to be available in parking lot

FALLBROOK – The Bottom Shelf Bookstore at the Fallbrook Library will hold a fundraising Book Sale Saturday, March 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will be located at the Fallbrook Library lower parking lot. Look for the balloons in the parking lot.

Fallbrook readers have been waiting for a year for the Bottom Shelf to open, but San Diego County hasn’t given the green light yet. Meanwhile, books have piled up, according to staff.

The sale will give the community a chance to do some Bottom Shelf shopping and give volunteers some relief for their storage facilities.

Items available will include adult fiction and nonfiction, children’s books, and DVDs and CDs. Cash only for this sale.

In case of rain, the sale will be postponed until Saturday, March 27. The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.