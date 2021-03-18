Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

NCAAWA partners with North Island Credit Union to offer scholarships

 
Last updated 3/17/2021 at 1:58pm



SAN DIEGO – The North County African American Women’s Association accepted the opportunity to expand its educational support programs with an additional $10,000 in college scholarships funded by North Island Credit Union.

As part of the partnership, the credit union is also providing financial literacy training for upper class high school girls in NCAAWA’s Global Ambassadors Mentoring Program.

“Helping young women achieve their dreams is made possible through our community coming together to provide the educational support needed. We are particularly excited to have North Island Cr...



