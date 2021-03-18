Palomar nursing students assist in vaccination effort

Nursing students at Palomar College earn requisite hours by assisting at one of North County's COVID-19 vaccination sites.

ESCONDIDO – Inside the parking structure at Palomar Health's downtown Escondido campus, nursing students from Palomar College have been assisting with one of North County's COVID-19 vaccination sites to earn crucial clinical hours.

Amid the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 health crisis, the college's Nursing Education Department has been forced to find creative ways for its students to earn the requisite hours, after most hospitals suspended academic access because of the virus.

Julianne Van Houten, chair of the Nursing Education Department, said that by the end of the semester all 136...