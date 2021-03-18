Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Palomar nursing students assist in vaccination effort

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2021 at 12:49pm

Nursing students at Palomar College

Village News/Courtesy photo

Nursing students at Palomar College earn requisite hours by assisting at one of North County's COVID-19 vaccination sites.

ESCONDIDO – Inside the parking structure at Palomar Health's downtown Escondido campus, nursing students from Palomar College have been assisting with one of North County's COVID-19 vaccination sites to earn crucial clinical hours.

Amid the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 health crisis, the college's Nursing Education Department has been forced to find creative ways for its students to earn the requisite hours, after most hospitals suspended academic access because of the virus.

Julianne Van Houten, chair of the Nursing Education Department, said that by the end of the semester all 136...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020