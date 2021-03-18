Volunteers help provide shade for a healthful environment

Volunteers, including Bev Jones in the foreground, bring trees to the parking lot between Alvarado and Fig streets in 2006.

FALLBROOK – The community parking lot between Alvarado and Fig streets now has trees creating real shade for cars that are often parked there all day or provide a parking place for those who shop on Main Avenue.

This property owned by the Parking Lot Trust currently provides free parking for shoppers. These trees on Alvarado Street, Australian willows were planted by, and with continued maintenance by, Save Our Forest. This was through a grant and support from the Village Rotary Club in the year 2006.

The interior trees, Chinese elms, began with 15 gallon trees in 24" containers, then tr...