Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Matthew Lee and Mark Thiessen
The Associated Press 

US, China wrap up testy 1st face-to-face talks under Biden

 
Last updated 3/24/2021 at 2:18pm



Top U.S. and Chinese officials wrapped up two days of contentious talks in Alaska Friday, March 19, after trading sharp and unusually public barbs over vastly different views of each other and the world in their first face-to-face meeting since President Joe Biden took office.

The two sides finished the meetings after an opening session in which they attacked each other in an unusually public way. The U.S. accused the Chinese delegation of “grandstanding” and Beijing fired back, saying there was a “strong smell of gunpowder and drama” that was entirely the fault of the Americans....



