Jaguars spoil Warriors' football opener

Valley League football play began March 19, and the game in Valley Center ended as a 28-0 Valley Center High School victory over Fallbrook High School.

"Just did not execute very well," said Fallbrook coach Troy Everhart.

The Jaguars scored 14 points in each half and would have led by an additional touchdown had Thomas McSheehy not recovered a fumble on the Fallbrook 10-yard-line. "That was a huge stand for the kids, I thought," Everhart said. "We had a nice goal line stand."

Fallbrook also recovered a Valley Center fumble on the Jaguars' opening drive of the second half. Trent Pack gave...