Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

One dead in Pauma Valley traffic collision

 
Last updated 4/10/2021 at 9:54pm



PAUMA VALLEY - One person died today in a traffic collision involving a gray Lexus and a motorcycle, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about noon Saturday on South Grade Road in the Palomar Mountain area, according to a CHP incident log.

The road was shut down during an investigation of the collision.

No further information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

