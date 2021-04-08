One dead in Pauma Valley traffic collision

Last updated 4/10/2021 at 9:54pm

PAUMA VALLEY - One person died today in a traffic collision involving a gray Lexus and a motorcycle, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about noon Saturday on South Grade Road in the Palomar Mountain area, according to a CHP incident log.

The road was shut down during an investigation of the collision.

No further information was immediately released.

