Spring cleaning: Landscaping dos and don'ts

FALLBROOK – Spring has sprung, and it's just the perfect time to walk in the sunshine, see colorful flowers and trees and do some outdoor home enjoyment. Curb appeal plays a significant role in tackling any outdoor project. Seventy-five percent of homeowners said they have a greater desire to be home since completing the project; 59% have an increased sense of enjoyment when they are at home and 63% feel a major sense of accomplishment when they think of the project.

Landscaping not only improves your overall living experience at home but can also benefit you if you plan to resell. The money you spent beautifying your yard has a 100% return on investment. One can even raise the selling price by 4-5%. Homes with landscaping sell 15% faster as well.

Whether it's for lifestyle or financial purposes, it's safe to say that landscaping your property is a good idea, especially this spring. Give your property a lawn and landscape rebirth this season with the help of the following tips.

Think about curb appeal

Curb appeal can boost the value of your home, so it's important to be mindful of curb appeal even if you're not yet thinking of selling your house. You can get tons of inspiration on Pinterest or Instagram. The general rule in landscaping is repetition, in the kinds of plants and color to create a more cohesive look. It's also good to have a focal point to add interest.

Do your research

Make sure the plants you want to grow complement each other and can share soil. It's also a natural way to control pests or attract beneficial insects to feast on pests.

Map out your dream yard and plant accordingly. You may be tempted to squeeze as many different colorful varieties of flowers into your yard, but that won't come together as well as organized groups. Here's a good resource. Also, it is helpful to know which kinds are not good for your pets, if you have one.

It is also beneficial to plan for the long term if you're starting from scratch. As trees grow, they could cause damage to your property. They should be at least 20 feet from the house itself. Various plants will require such foresight. A well-placed tree can help reduce heating and cooling costs by 10%.

Pull overgrown plants

You may feel bad taking out a mature plant just to start over, but overgrown plants can crowd the house, block windows, and start to cause property damage. Weeds sprouting along with your flowers and plants aren't just ugly and annoying but could cause damage to them by leeching on its nutrients. So go ahead and pull out that lost little dandelion on your lawn.

Grass care

Cutting lawns as short as possible may seem like a good idea but it's actually not. Trimming lawns only about a third of the grass blade length keeps your lawn and healthier over time. Water them once per week and allow for more time to seep through the ground for deeper saturation.

Contrary to popular belief, lawns should be fertilized at least thrice annually: during fall, early spring and late spring to maintain a green lawn. Make time to maintain your lawn and garden so you can savor the most fun season of bloom yet. You and your plants will not regret it. Check out our blog for more things to do this spring.

