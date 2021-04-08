Parkinson's Support Group is promoting awareness

FALLBROOK – April is Parkinson's Awareness month and April 11 is World Parkinson's Day. There are an estimated 1 million people in the U.S. living with Parkinson's disease and more than 10 million worldwide. An American is diagnosed every 9 minutes.

To help the cause and join the fight, all are invited to help raise awareness, improve quality of life, and support community events, by giving to a local Parkinson's nonprofit, https://ncpsg.org/donate, or https://parkinsonsassociation.org/ or a national nonprofit, https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate or https://parkinson.org.

The Fallbrook Pa...