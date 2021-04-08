The 15th Anniversary Art of the Avocado art competition opens

The 15th Anniversary Art of the Avocado art competition entries are on display at the Chamber of Commerce office at 111 South Main Avenue.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook may not have the Avocado Festival this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but residents and visitors can still get their avocado experience!

The 15th Anniversary Art of the Avocado art competition entries are on display at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office, thanks to the continuing sponsorship of Fallbrook Propane Gas Company.

Fallbrook residents are invited to visit the exhibit and vote for their favorite. This year, the chamber has a wonderful variety of avocado artwork that incorporates dogs, squirrels and toast – just to name a few.

