Garden club program to discuss refreshing home gardens

FALLBROOK – Rebecca Sweet will be the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Garden Club general meeting Tuesday, April 27. As a landscape designer, author and lifelong gardener, she will talk about simple strategies to wake a weary garden this spring.

Sweet's approach is to explain and simplify traditional design concepts for home gardens of all levels. Her gardens have been featured in Sunset Fine Gardening, Woman's Day and American Gardener, and she appeared as a guest on the critically acclaimed PBS series "Growing a Greener World."

Non-members who would like an invitation to this program ca...