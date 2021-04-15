Theater Talk

It’s a star-studded performance by the charismatic Chester Gregory. Who? You ask?

If talent alone were reason to shine, Gregory’s star would be a supernova. He is not only handsome, and oh, so charming, he radiates sexuality and magnetism.

For the past 20 years, Broadway has kept him a secret. First appearing in “Hairspray” followed by “Dreamgirls” then “The Musical: Motown,” and the “Jackie Wilson Story,” Gregory is an undiscovered musical legend. His talent belongs to the world. With a voice blessed by the angels, his musical stylings and stage presence are “jaw-dr...