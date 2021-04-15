Fauci must explain why oversight bypassed for funding to Wuhan Lab, congressman says

Dr. Anthony Fauci is head of the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania said it is "very concerning" that the federal infectious disease research organization led by Dr. Anthony Fauci bypassed federal oversight of a grant that funded a lab in Wuhan, China, to genetically modify bat-based coronaviruses.

Infectious disease experts said the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases' grant with the nonprofit group EcoHealth Alliance, which involved the transfer of $600,000 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, described scientists conducting gain-of-function research on SARS-like viruses to make them even mor...