Addressing homelessness in North County

Last updated 4/14/2021 at 10:42pm

We’ve all heard the same political campaign speech, ‘We need to solve

homelessness,’ and while it sounds good, that promise which has been made time

and time again, usually lacks substance.

San Diego County continues to struggle with an on-going crisis of homelessness

with an estimated 22,000 people experiencing homelessness at some point

throughout the year. While much of the focus on homelessness is in the urban

core, North San Diego County feels the effects.

In 2019, 1,540 homeless individuals were counted in one night, in the North County. Despite millions of dollars being spent,...