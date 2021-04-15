Democracy depends on us

My name is Tally Groves. I live in Fallbrook.

The filibuster was created to undermine our voice as voters and slow progress on critical issues and it’s time to put an end to this Jim Crow relic and make sure our government is working for us.

The original Senate rules did not include the filibuster rule. Our Senators must end the filibuster, and do the job that we, their constituents, sent them to Washington to do: legislate.

Tally Groves

...