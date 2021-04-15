Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Late San Pasqual touchdown gives Warriors one-point loss

 
A one-point football loss can be a disappointment since one of many actions could have reversed the result. Fallbrook High School's 14-13 loss April 9 at San Pasqual showed Fallbrook head coach Troy Everhart where the Warriors need to fix vulnerabilities.

"There are no moral victories," Everhart said. "We've got to close that game out, figure what we need to do to get better."

The one-point loss was preferable to Fallbrook's 2019 result against San Pasqual. "It was 63 to nothing last year," Everhart said. "I think we closed the gap a little bit."

Fallbrook's problems included a fumble le...



