Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Chamber to host Avocado Open Golf Tournament

 
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 2:58pm

Martin Eberle and Brian Astredo

Martin Eberle and Brian Astredo participate in a past golf tournament hosted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber's Avocado Open Golf Tournament at Pala Mesa Resort is scheduled for Friday, May 7, beginning with registration at 11 a.m. The Putting Contest to additionally benefit the Fallbrook Land Conservancy begins at 11:30 with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Tournament play is enhanced by lunch, a special opportunity drawing, contests, golf awards and much more.

A portion of the tournament's proceeds will benefit the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, a local nonprofit which protects more than 3,000 acres of open space in the community through land ownership and conservation easements. FLC provides more than 13 miles of trails on eight preserves in Fallbrook, which are

open for the community, thanks to the generosity of its donors, members, and volunteers.

Many plans are in the works for continued trail improvement, additional land and education as well as current renovations to the historic Palomares House and its Wildlife Sculpture Garden. Another bonus will be the opening of the Gird Valley Preserve to the public. The chamber looks forward to supporting FLC's efforts through this event.

Golf spots and sponsorships are still available, including the opportunity to sponsor a veteran to play. Call the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce for more information, 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 

