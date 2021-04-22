Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Speaker to give update on county Climate Action Plan

 
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 3pm

Tyler Farmer

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk about San Diego County's Climate Plan Update Tuesday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Tyler Farmer, a planning manager with the Sustainability Planning Division of Planning & Development Services of San Diego County, will speak.

Farmer works on the implementation of the 2018 Climate Action Plan, the Climate Action Plan Update and the clean transportation program. He has 14 years of experience working with sustainability-related issues ranging from design, construction, project approvals and long-range planning. The discuss...



