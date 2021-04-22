Explore DIY ideas to increase your home's value

If you're relying on a makeshift home office, you can add a high-impact and functional element to your office with a built-in bookcase or workstation.

Now as much as ever, your home may be a sanctuary for all kinds of expression, from thinking and dreaming to working and playing. Over the past year, homeowners began to consider the intersection of function and design in new ways.

Weekend warriors are dedicating themselves to creating more organized living spaces and making their homes better places for learning, working and living. If you're considering upgrades to your home, consider these DIY ideas from the experts at Royal Building Products that can increase beauty and resale value.

Home Office

Spending more time at home may mean stor...